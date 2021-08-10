Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tuesday rain in West. Bend: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WEST. BEND, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Bend Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Bend:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bNCwb8800

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
49
Followers
152
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy