Daily Weather Forecast For El Centro
EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
