4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly Cloudy High 69 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



