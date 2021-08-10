4-Day Weather Forecast For Minot

MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.