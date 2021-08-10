Weather Forecast For Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



