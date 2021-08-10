Roseburg Daily Weather Forecast

ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 97 °F, low 66 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.