Kalispell Daily Weather Forecast
KALISPELL, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
