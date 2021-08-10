4-Day Weather Forecast For Beaufort
BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
