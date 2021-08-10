4-Day Weather Forecast For Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
