Crossville Weather Forecast
CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
