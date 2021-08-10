Crossville Weather Forecast

CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



