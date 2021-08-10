Salina Weather Forecast
SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 102 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 102 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0