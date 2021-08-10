Salina Weather Forecast

SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 100 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



