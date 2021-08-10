4-Day Weather Forecast For Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
