Twin Falls, ID

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Daily
 5 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) A sunny Tuesday is here for Twin Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Twin Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bNCvcye00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

