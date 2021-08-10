Prescott Weather Forecast

PRESCOTT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



