Prescott Weather Forecast
PRESCOTT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0