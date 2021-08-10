4-Day Weather Forecast For Helena
HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
