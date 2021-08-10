Wausau Daily Weather Forecast
WAUSAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
