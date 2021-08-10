Plymouth Weather Forecast
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0