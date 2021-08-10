Daily Weather Forecast For Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.