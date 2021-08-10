Cancel
Delano, CA

Sun forecast for Delano — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 5 days ago

(DELANO, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Delano, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delano:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bNCvHdV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

