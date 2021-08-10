Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 105 °F, low 87 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 87 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 88 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 111 °F, low 88 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
