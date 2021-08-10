Weather Forecast For Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 105 °F, low 87 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 107 °F, low 87 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 108 °F, low 88 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 111 °F, low 88 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.