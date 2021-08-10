Roswell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSWELL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0