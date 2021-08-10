Paducah Weather Forecast

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.