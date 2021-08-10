Daily Weather Forecast For Manhattan
MANHATTAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
