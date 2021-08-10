La Crosse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LA CROSSE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
