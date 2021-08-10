4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
