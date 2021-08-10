State College Weather Forecast
STATE COLLEGE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
