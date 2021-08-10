4-Day Weather Forecast For St. George
ST. GEORGE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 77 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
