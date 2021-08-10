Waterloo Weather Forecast

WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.