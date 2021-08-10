4-Day Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
