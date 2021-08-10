4-Day Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight High 97 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 97 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 mph



