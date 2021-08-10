Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Tuesday rain in Janesville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 5 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Janesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Janesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bNCuRKA00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Janesville News Watch

Janesville News Watch

Janesville, WI
81
Followers
150
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Fred reforms into tropical storm and targets Florida, Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

Two tropical storms simultaneously threatened landfall Sunday as Fred strengthened on its way to the Gulf Coast and Grace continues to loom over the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fred after it regenerated back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to hit Southern Florida, the Bid Bend and the Panhandle. Tropical storm warnings were issued at 11 a.m. Sunday for the northern Gulf Coast.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed sharply on Sunday, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured. The updated figures from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection follow a previous count of 304 dead. The office’s director, Jerry Chandler, said rescuers are continuing to search for possible survivors under the rubble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy