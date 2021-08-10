Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Flagstaff

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flagstaff:

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.