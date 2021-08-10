Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

A car vs. motorcycle crash injured 1 person on Cedar Street and Cypress Street (Eureka, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38co7Z_0bNCtsvS00
A car vs. motorcycle crash injured 1 person on Cedar Street and Cypress Street (Eureka, CA)

On Sunday night, a person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Cedar Street and Cypress Street.

The incident took place near Cedar Street and Cypress Street intersection in southeast Eureka at around 7:10 p.m. According to the initial reports, a white BMW sedan and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Authorities actively responded to the crash scene and, on arrival, found the motorcyclist in an unconscious state on the ground. An ambulance also responded to the scene. By 7:42 p.m., the CHP termed the incident as a major injury crash. It is not unclear if the accident resulted in any other injuries.

The crash remains under active review.

August 10, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Eureka, CA
Traffic
State
California State
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
Eureka, CA
Accidents
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Personal Injury#Attorneys#Traffic Accident#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Bridgeville, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured two people on Highway 36 (Bridgeville, CA)

A single-vehicle crash injured two people on Highway 36 (Bridgeville, CA) On Thursday, 2 people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 36. As per the initial information, the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Highway 36. Investigation of the crash revealed that a vehicle lost control due to unknown reasons and went over the embankment, west of Buck Mountain School Bus Stop.
Henderson, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Henderson (Henderson, NV)

On Thursday morning, a man suffered major injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Henderson. According to Henderson Police, the incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. in the area of Boulder Highway and Sunset Road. Reports showed that a Mercedes Benz sedan ran off the road and went into a drainage ditch. Officials said that speed seemed to have played a role in the crash.
Clark County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Patricia Slater died and 3 children injured in a two-vehicle collision on I-5 (Clark County, WA)

On Thursday morning, 35-year-old Patricia Slater, a resident of Longview, died and three children suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash on I-5. The fatal incident took place shortly after 2 a.m. in Ridgefield, near the Clark County Fairgrounds exit in which an attenuator truck and another car was involved. Washington State Patrol reported that Patricia Slater’s car rear-ended the Department of Transportation truck that was parked on I-5 SB with its lights flashing.
Quincy, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Rigoberto Marmolejo Garcia and another killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 283 (Quincy, WA)

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Rigoberto Marmolejo Garcia, of Royal City and his 52-year-old passenger from Moses lost their lives in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 283. As per the initial information, the fatal incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection with Adams Road. Initial reports showed that a truck occupied by 37-year-old Christopher Crisostomo ran a stop sign at the crossing and crashed into Garcia’s vehicle.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person dead in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 101 (San Jose, CA)

1 person dead in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 101 (San Jose, CA) On Wednesday, a pedestrian was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 101. Officers quickly responded to the crash scene at around 3:31 a.m., south of the McKee Road on-ramp. On arrival, officials found the pedestrian dead on the freeway. Responders reduced the southbound traffic lanes to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 3 women at N Wilcox Avenue (Hollywood, CA)

A single-vehicle crash injured 3 women at N Wilcox Avenue (Hollywood, CA) On Tuesday afternoon, 3 women received injuries in a solo-vehicle crash on N Wilcox Avenue. As per the initial reports, the car accident took place at about 6:55 p.m. at 1849 N Wilcox Avenue and Franklin Avenue. The investigation of the crash revealed that a vehicle slammed into a fourplex, causing injuries to three women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy