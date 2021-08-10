A car vs. motorcycle crash injured 1 person on Cedar Street and Cypress Street (Eureka, CA)

On Sunday night, a person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Cedar Street and Cypress Street.

The incident took place near Cedar Street and Cypress Street intersection in southeast Eureka at around 7:10 p.m. According to the initial reports, a white BMW sedan and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Authorities actively responded to the crash scene and, on arrival, found the motorcyclist in an unconscious state on the ground. An ambulance also responded to the scene. By 7:42 p.m., the CHP termed the incident as a major injury crash. It is not unclear if the accident resulted in any other injuries.

The crash remains under active review.

