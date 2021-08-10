Cancel
Bayer loses third appeal on Roundup case

By JOEL ROSENBLAT, BLOOMBERG NEWS (TNS)
Iola Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer AG’s Roundup woes deepened as it lost another appeal of a jury verdict finding its weed killer causes cancer, the company’s third consecutive appeals court loss of the cases that have gone to trial. A California appeals court in San Francisco refused to overturn the 2019 verdict in which...

State
California State
