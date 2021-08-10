4-Day Weather Forecast For Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
