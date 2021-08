I mentioned awhile back that rodeo is a big deal here in Glenwood. The Klickitat County Fair is also a very big deal, and many adults from our community volunteer as officers or in other positions, and as 4-H leaders, helping make the fair a great success each year. We are excited that, after having no fair last year, it’s a go this year. Debbie Woodward currently serves as First Vice President, and Margaret Throop serves as both Fair Secretary and Superintendent of the Still Life Department.