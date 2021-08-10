Weather Forecast For Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
