Lima Weather Forecast
LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
