DENVER(CBS)- We are now on “La Nina Watch” for the next 6 months! NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is the branch of the National Weather Service that keeps track of such things and has released its monthly report on conditions for El Nino and La Nina. The CPC has issued a “LA NINA WATCH” for the upcoming Winter season. NOAA’s CPC says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. Currently, we are in what is called a neutral state. No La Nina or El Nino (which is the warming of the ocean water). The...