Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 101 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0