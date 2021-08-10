Weather Forecast For Medford

MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 101 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 105 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 106 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



