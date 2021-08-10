Indio Daily Weather Forecast
INDIO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 86 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 86 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
