Weather Forecast For Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
