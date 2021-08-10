Kennewick is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!
(KENNEWICK, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kennewick. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kennewick:
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 103 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 105 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Haze
- High 105 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
