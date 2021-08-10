Jacksonville Daily Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0