4-Day Weather Forecast For Florence
FLORENCE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
