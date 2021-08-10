Johnson City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JOHNSON CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0