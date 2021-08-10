Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Rainy forecast for Daytona Beach? Jump on it!

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 5 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Daytona Beach Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Daytona Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bNCsC7F00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

