Weather Forecast For Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



