Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Lynchburg

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lynchburg:

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.