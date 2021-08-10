Daily Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
