Daily Weather Forecast For Davenport
DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
